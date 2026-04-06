Beloved fan host Bruce Reynolds returns to Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton damage for his 17th season

The Brief Bruce Reynolds, a longtime fan host at Tropicana Field, is thrilled to return after missing last season because of hurricane damage. Reynolds says the reopening is about more than baseball. It is about reconnecting with the fans and community he has come to know over 16 seasons. Reynolds’ love for Tropicana Field inspired him to write a book called There Is No Place Like Dome.



When the Rays return home to Tropicana Field on April 6, it will be about more than the baseball game.

The backstory:

For Bruce Reynolds, returning to Tropicana Field this season feels personal.

He has spent 16 seasons as a fan host, greeting fans and creating an experience that keeps people coming back regardless of the score.

Last season, he was forced to stay away after Hurricane Milton damaged the stadium. Reynolds says he learned the roof had blown off while he was out of town, a moment that made the loss feel very real.

For Reynolds, the ballpark is more than a place to watch baseball. It is built on relationships and shared experiences with fans who have become like family over the years.

What they're saying:

He says the time away made him realize how much he missed those connections and the sense of community that comes from bringing people together for a game.

"Everybody’s excited. People want to remember the memories they’ve had in that stadium," Reynolds explained. "Now, with the Trop reopening, Reynolds expects an emotional return as fans come back to a place filled with memories.

Dig deeper:

Reynolds’ love for Tropicana Field inspired him to write a book called There Is No Place Like Dome.

The book shares heartwarming stories from his years as a fan host and highlights the connections he has made with fans throughout his time at the ballpark.

Click here to learn more about the book.