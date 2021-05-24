Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa offering more than 100 unique summer camps

With the pandemic not as potent as it was last year, many parents are open to doing what they normally do over the summer again - send their kids to camp.

Area camps are gearing up for more kids too and many are filling up fast, including at Berkeley Preparatory School.

The Tampa School has been hosting youth over the summer for over 30 years.

Their summer camp catalog includes more than 100 different options to cater to any child’s diverse interests or passions. Camps are available for kids pre-K through 12th grade.

Camps begin on June 7. For more information, visit https://www.berkeleyprep.org/school-life/summer-camps--programs