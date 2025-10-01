Bermuda braces for Hurricane Imelda as Humberto continues to weaken in Atlantic

The Brief Hurricane Imelda is expected to pass over Bermuda late Wednesday night. It is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, damaging waves and flash flooding to the island. Hurricane Humberto is weakening as it moves east in the Atlantic.



Hurricane Imelda and Hurricane Humberto are working their way east in the Atlantic, away from the United States.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Humberto was still a Category 1 storm and was located at 35.8°N 67.3°W.

It was moving northeast at 14 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

Hurricane Imelda was also a Category 1 hurricane as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, but was close to strengthening to a Category 2 storm.

It was located at 30.2°N 72.1°W early Wednesday morning.

The storm was moving east-northeast at 20 miles an hour and had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said it will pass over Bermuda late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

It is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, damaging waves and flash flooding to the island.

Rain chances were slim early this week in the Bay Area, but that will change as we head into the weekend.

Osterberg says a lot of deep tropical moisture is expected to return to the state this weekend, increasing the rain chances to 50 percent on Saturday and Sunday. However, most of the heavy rain will fall on the east coast and in South Florida.