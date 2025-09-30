One year later: Palmetto's Tropic Isles withstands Hurricanes Helene and Milton

The Brief One year ago, Tropic Isles had flooding from Hurricane Helene and wind damage from Hurricane Milton. The community quickly came together to build back. With residents and staff members working together. The park had saved up reserves for insurance deductibles and for expenses for planned storms.



One year ago, hurricanes Helene and Milton turned the Tropic Isles Mobile Home Park community in Palmetto into a disaster zone. Some wondered if the community could even survive.

A year later, they're back and better than ever.

What we know:

They are fully operational and credit staff and residents for working together and planning ahead.

It was a one-two punch, first flooding from Helene and then wind damage from Milton.

"To come in and see the debris everywhere and powerlines down, it was heartbreaking," said resident and board treasurer Jose Torres.

In Palmetto's Tropic Isles mobile home park, the community didn't turn away.

"We just rolled up our sleeves and started working," said Torres.

Staff and residents went to work.

While supporting one another physically and emotionally.

"We had teams of folks helping with the cleanup, repairing roofs and tarping roofs," said Torres.

There were moments of doubt.

"I pretty much thought Tropic Isles was done, but people’s will to live here and to be here was it's heart-touching," said Tom Tonich the Maintenance Supervisor.

Those were quickly overcome.

"Never seen anything like it. Hope to never see anything like it," said Tonich.

Why you should care:

One year later the community has been rebuilt.

All park amenities are back open.

About 60 homes were demolished due to damage, but most are building back with stronger homes.

The 2024 hurricane season was one the community had prepared and planned for.

"We had money set aside to cover all our insurance deductibles, we had several million put aside in reserves to deal with this particular situation. We literally from a money standpoing had nothing to worry about. We came in and found contractors to put to work in the same time we were waiting for insurance and FEMA," said Torres.

They hope to be an example to others.

"It's really heartwarming, it’s a very special place and I think people feel that. Now that we are rebuilding, the positivity and strength from our residents and staff is even stronger," said Barbara McEvoy the General Manager of Tropic Isles.

In knowing that, together, they can weather whatever comes their way.

"I am very proud and happy to say people are rebuilding because of the love of Tropic Isles," said McEvoy.