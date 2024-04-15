Bern's Steakhouse showcasing new art to help tell its rich history

For many, Bern's Steakhouse on South Howard Avenue in Tampa is the top place in town for special occasions. Bern's is famous for aged steaks, a huge selection of wine, and a bold and colorful ambiance all its own.

"We just try to elevate that, and this art definitely does that," says Christina Laxer, daughter-in-law of the restaurant's late founder.

The art she's speaking of is newly installed in the recently updated lounge, just off the front lobby. The oil paintings reflect the story of the famous steakhouse as interpreted by Drew Merritt, a mostly self-taught artist from New Mexico.

"My whole family for generations and generations have been cattle ranchers," Merritt said.

Because of that, the steaks he made part of two of the paintings were easy. He brings objects to his studio near Clovis, New Mexico. Another Bern's staple, Stone Crabs, weren't so easy.

"Finding a Stone Crab in New Mexico was pretty difficult," smiles Merritt. "So, we overnighted them from here and brought them out there."

Bern's found Merritt with the help of Cass Contemporary Art Gallery in Tampa.

Merritt's works use objects that play with each other, such as plates and silverware from a table, a lady's dress shoe that represents a special night at Bern's, and a spur, representing the cowboys who tend to the cattle that feed us.

Bern's was founded in 1956 by Bern Laxer and his wife, Gert. Bern became an avid art collector. The pieces Bern put up are now joined by Merritt's work, the creations of a new generation.

"I think he would love it," says David Laxer, Bern's son. "He liked art. He wasn't fixated on old art or new art, just admiring what an artist can do to create."

Merritt enjoyed melding his own ranching experience with the dining experience at Bern's.

"It’s kind of cool to sneak that in there and kind of force myself to be part of their family," he laughs.

It adds fun as an extra ingredient as an artist from thousands of miles away adds new color to the iconic steakhouse built by Bern.

