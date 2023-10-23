Best shuffleboard players in the world compete in St. Petersburg as club celebrates 100 years

The St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club will host some of the best shuffleboard players in the world this week.

The Bay Area is playing host to the 2023 International Shuffleboard Association’s World Singles Championships.

The competition brings 100 players from Brazil, The Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Austria.

It also comes just in time for the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club’s 100th birthday, which officially happens in January.

The opening ceremony was held on club grounds Monday morning, with a special appearance from St. Petersburg Mayor, Ken Welch.

The week-long event will feature dozens of games, and they’re all free to attend.

