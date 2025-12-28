St. Pete Pier prepares for massive New Year's Eve celebration and fireworks

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

What better way to ring in the new year than with thousands of your closest friends watching fireworks on the St. Pete Pier? There’s a New Year’s Eve event that will have you welcoming 2026 in grand Florida fashion.

The backstory:

The St. Pete Pier is gearing up to host its New Year’s Eve event, NYE on the Pier. Starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, expect food, a champagne bubbly bar to toast to 2026, and you can’t forget about the 20-minute firework display.

What they're saying:

"So the best place to view them is the St. Pete Pier," Caitlin Ferkile, event manager at St. Pete Pier, said. "We have 26 acres of property, so there’s enough room for everybody to come view them, so much waterfront viewing, it can go all the way to Bayshore, all the way back, anything, you have it here, but St. Pete Pier, best place to view them."

The city is expecting thousands to join in on all the New Year's festivities, cautioning the public to be safe and smart.

"We would like you to Uber, safest way to do things on New Year’s Eve, be safe, be responsible first off," Ferkile said.

Expecting to go off without a hitch, this event will be the threshold for more festivities to come in the new year and beyond.

"The City of St. Pete wants to become an active event space. We want events to be here, we want people to be out, be active and come into the city and be inclusive for that. So having this big firework display plus the New Year's Eve part on St. Pete Pier, it means so much to everybody at the city, for the city, just celebrating what we can do as a whole," Ferkile said.

What's next:

You can also purchase reserved area tickets, getting you prime firework views and a complimentary bubbly toast.

For more information, click here.