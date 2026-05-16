Bicyclist dead after car drives into bike lane, hits bicyclist: FHP

The Brief A man is dead after a driver drove in the bicycle lane, hitting a bicyclist. The bicyclist, a 48-year-old Ruskin man, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges.



One man is dead after a driver drove into a bike lane and struck a bicyclist.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old Sarasota man was traveling on the outside of the westbound lane of 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton, approaching 66th Street West around 4:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

The bicyclist, a 48-year-old Ruskin man, was traveling west in the designated bicycle lane off 53rd Avenue West, approaching 66th Street West, ahead of the driver.

The Sarasota man entered the designated bicycle, and the front of his vehicle collided with the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.