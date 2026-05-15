Tampa police host event aimed at preventing teen takeovers: 'Know the officer behind the badge'

The Brief Tampa Police hosted a free event for teens at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center on Friday night. This alternative event follows last week’s ‘teen takeover’ at Curtis Hixon Park that resulted in 22 arrests. The Tampa Police Chief hopes this gathering helps prevent more violence and future takeovers.



Exactly one week after a "teen takeover" in downtown Tampa led to 22 arrests, the Tampa Police Department hosted a community event on Friday night aimed at keeping teens out of trouble.

"Takeover with a Purpose"

The backstory:

TPD organized "Takeover with a Purpose" at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center in East Tampa as concerns grow over "teen takeovers" heading into the summer months.

The free event featured food, sports, games, music and raffle prizes while officers and community leaders interacted with teens throughout the night.

Building relationships with teens

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says the event was designed to build stronger relationships between officers and young people.

The event comes after chaos broke out last Friday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, where fights, arrests and property damage spilled into the streets.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

City leaders hope events such as this encourage accountability and steer teens away from trouble this summer.

What they're saying:

"It’s all about getting to know the officer behind the badge," Chief Bercaw said. "We have officers in there that aren’t in their full uniform and are playing basketball with the kids, having a great time."

Teens attending Friday night’s event said they appreciated the opportunity to interact with officers in a different environment.

"It’s a good bonding moment for people who have a bad impression of the police," Jaylionna Miller said. "Not everybody is the same, and this is a chance for people to warm up."

Miller also hoped the night would remain focused on fun and positivity.

"Hoping we can have a good time," Miller said. "We like the energy and the vibes we’ve seen thus far."

What's next:

TPD says they’ll be out in full force this weekend, ready to respond to any possible "teen takeover" events.