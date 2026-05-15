St. Pete community rallies to help rebuild after fire destroys USF Marine Science Laboratory building

The Brief A fire at the USF College of Marine Science Laboratory building in St. Petersburg destroyed laboratories and research spaces. Building is expected to be a total loss. Scientists say decades of research and expensive equipment may have been lost. Community members gathered Friday to raise money and support rebuilding efforts.



For some scientists at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, the fire that tore through a marine sciences laboratory building earlier this month did more than damage a facility; it threatened a lifetime of research.

Now, as investigators and university leaders continue assessing the full extent of the damage, the St. Petersburg community is stepping up to help.

What they're saying:

USF distinguished professor Dr. Chuanmin Hu said he rushed to the scene as flames and smoke filled the sky.

"I rushed to the spot. I watched the flame and the smoke from far away. My heart was broken. And I could only hope [for] the best, just hope," Hu said.

For Hu, the building housed nearly 30 years of work studying oceans and coastal issues using satellites and optical technology.

"That’s basically my life. I spend literally more time in that office than in my home," Hu said.

The full extent of the damage remains unclear. Hu said his lab alone contained more than $1 million worth of scientific instruments.

"My lab, entire lab with over one million dollar instrumentation are in that building, and currently I have no idea what happened to those instruments," Hu said.

Big picture view:

But what became clear Friday was the overwhelming support from the community.

Dozens gathered for a fundraiser aimed at supporting research recovery efforts, replacing damaged equipment and helping scientists rebuild.

"I’m really touched. I’m so thankful to the community support," Hu said.

Dean Tom Frazer said it could take time before the university fully understands the financial impact of the fire.

"Any donation is going to help us replace the things we’ve lost, and the goal is obviously to become operational as soon as possible. We need to get back in the game," Frazer said.

Also attending the fundraiser were some of the firefighters who worked to contain the blaze and salvage what they could from inside the building.

"There was more than 200 first responders on scene. They worked tirelessly to put that fire out," Frazer said. "I’ve never seen so many people work that hard."

Community connection

Frazer says while the fire caused devastating losses, it also created an opportunity to connect the community more closely with the work happening inside the college.

"One of the blessings or good things that have come out of this is that we’re able to share all of those things that we do with the community," Frazer said.

And, Frazer says hopefully they can rebuild even stronger than before.