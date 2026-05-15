Teachers, community mourn 4-year-old and grandmother killed in Largo mobile home fire: 'She was the light'

The Brief A fire destroyed a Largo mobile home early Monday morning, killing four-year-old Rahzi and her grandmother. Staff and owners at Romper Room Preschool, where Rahzi went to school, are helping raise money and collect donations for the family. The girl's father remains hospitalized with severe burns.



Friday, a memorial filled with flowers, stuffed animals and a rosary sat in front of what’s left of the Largo home where four-year-old Rahzi lived with her father and her grandmother.

"It didn't feel real, and it still doesn't, if I'm being honest," Olivia Campbell, one of Rahzi’s teachers at Romper Room Preschool, said. "I mean, we just literally said bye to her on Friday and then come in and we get that. I have no words to express. It's just heartbreaking."

What we know:

Rahzi and her grandmother died in an early Monday morning fire at the Westgate Mobile Home Park. Her dad is in the hospital. According to a family member’s online fundraiser, he has severe burns all over his body.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Akira Blackmon

Rahzi’s teachers and the owners of Romper Room Preschool are helping raise money for Rahzi’s family and collect donations.

What they're saying:

"They're just a wonderful family," owner Angela Tatarow said. "They were always involved. She was just a spunky little charismatic little girl."

"She was the light of the whole place," Katelyn Good, one of Rahzi’s teachers, said. "Every time somebody would be upset, she would feel that sadness and she would do her best to make everybody happy."

"She had the biggest smile, her big brown eyes. She loved to learn. She was spelling her name on her own," Good said.

Her teachers said Rahzi was known for her sweet personality, her goofy faces and always making her rounds to hug every teacher and friend before leaving each day.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Akira Blackmon

"The wildest, brightest light that you could have ever met," Campbell said. "She had the craziest spirit with the brightest smile. She could turn your world upside down in two seconds in a positive way."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

What's next:

Rahzi’s funeral is Monday.