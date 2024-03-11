Bicyclist dies after colliding with minivan in Dade City

An elderly man is dead after a bicycle crash in Dade City on Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says an 83-year-old Zephyrhills man was riding an electric bike north on Withlacoochee State Trail when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

He collided with a Honda Odyssey traveling eastbound on Trilby Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

