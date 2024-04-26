Grady Judd: Multiple people arrested as deputies make 'largest fentanyl seizure' in Polk County history

Press play above to watch news conference live

The largest fentanyl seizure in Polk County has landed multiple people behind bars, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff says the seizure and arrests stemmed from an investigation into fentanyl trafficking from Mexico into Polk County.

Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

He will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Attorney Brian Haas of the 10th Judicial Circuit, and FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

