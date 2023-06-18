Bicyclist killed in fatal Hernando County crash

On Sunday morning, The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a deadly crash in Hernando County.

Authorities say a Chrysler 200 was heading southbound in the outer lane of Sunshine Grove Road, north of Montour Street.

A 35-year-old was driving an electric bicycle in the same direction, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler failed to notice the bicyclist and collided with her, according to FHP.

Authorities say that the bicyclist died at the scene of the collision.