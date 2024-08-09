Expand / Collapse search
Bicyclist struck, killed in St. Pete crash: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 9, 2024 8:08am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a fatal crash involving an e-bike on Friday.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, traffic investigators responded to the intersection of 28th Street North and Haulkney Robert's Pl N. due to a traffic death involving an E-Bike.

Authorities have shut down 28th Street North from MCI Drive to 110th Avenue North as they investigate and ask drivers to avoid the intersection and find an alternate route. 

There are no further details at this time.

