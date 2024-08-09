New video of Juilo Foolio hours before his death emerges as 3 suspects in his murder ordered to remain in jail

A judge set no bond for three suspects charged in the gang-related killing of a Jacksonville rapper in Tampa.

Charles Jones, also known as the rapper Julio Foolio, was killed in a shooting at the Home2Suites near USF in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 23. Jones was celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa that weekend.

Five total suspects are facing charges in his death in what investigators said was an "ongoing rival gang war."

Suspects Alicia Andrews, Isaiah Chance, and Sean Gathright all appeared in the same court hearing in Hillsborough County on Thursday.

Tampa police Det. Juan Ramos, the case’s lead detective, took the stand as new surveillance video was played for the courtroom from two Tampa nightclubs that Jones visited before heading to the Home2Suites.

Jones was paid to perform at Teasers Gentlemen’s Club. He then attended an after-party at Truth 18 Nightclub.

Surveillance video from both clubs shows how two suspect vehicles followed Jones at both locations.

Around 4:30 a.m. on June 23, video from the Home2Suites and a parked Tesla show three shooters in masks firing several shots at the vehicle Jones was riding in, killing him.

With video playing such a big role in this case, an attorney for Gathright, who is one of the suspected shooters, pushed back in court Thursday.

Gathright’s stated, "Once again, there is no actual video or identifiable footage that shows that Mr. Gathright was physically present at Home2Suites. Is that correct?"

Det. Ramos replied, "Correct."

The state presented a picture of a bottle of Don Julio from Gathright’s cell phone taken one day after the murder.

Ramos testified that, based on gang knowledge, this represented a "diss" to the rapper, Julio Foolio.

Gathright’s attorney said, "Were you able to ascertain if my client, Mr. Gathright, was the one who actually purchased Don Julio?"

"No," replied Det. Ramos.

Gathright’s attorney asked, "So anybody could’ve been at that club and purchased it?"

Det Ramos answered, "Of course."

A fourth suspect, Rashad Murphy, has been arrested. Authorities are still searching for a fifth suspect, Davion Murphy.

