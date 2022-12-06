Black bear enjoying nightly buffet of fruits, garbage in Davenport community

One large, hairy guest has turned a Davenport community into his own nightly buffet.

Residents say a Florida black bear has shown in the Thousand Oaks community almost every night for the last month. One resident captured video as he gulped down avocados from her backyard tree.

"He was in the front yard of the neighbors across the way from us," said Donna Schmeiser. "He was in the garbage of the neighbors down the street. No matter who you talk to, they have seen him somewhere."

Neighbor photo of black bear in Davenport neighborhood

On his lucky nights, he hits the cuisine jackpot: the night before trash collection.

"Unfortunately, they think their food is everyone’s garbage can," Donna's husband, Robert, told FOX 13.

Neighbor video of black bear in Davenport neighborhood

The bear is believed to reside in the woods surrounding the community.

Although he has become a bit of a local curiosity, and is affectionately now known by neighbors as Yogi, bears can be dangerous, especially when they get comfortable around people.

Neighbor video of black bear in Davenport neighborhood

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials distributed doorknob cards in Thousand Oaks, with warnings about how to deter bears, and what to do if you ever encounter one.

The head of the homeowners association is also working on trying to re-home Yogi.

Sign warns neighborhood of Florida black bear in Davenport

FWC calls bears that become comfortable in urban and suburban areas "nuisance" bears. FWC says anyone who comes in contact with a nuisance bear should call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888 404-3922.