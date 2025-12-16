Pinellas commissioners vote to approve new pet retail store regulations

The Brief Pinellas County commissioners voted to approve new recommendations when it comes to regulating pet retail stores. One retail store, All About Puppies, explained that she's ready to take on the recommendations, but wants to see more from the county. They are expected to revisit the discussion in six months and look into other regulations regarding all animal welfare organizations.



Pinellas County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve new regulations for retail pet stores.

What we know:

They voted to approve several different recommendations that would help oversee these pet stores. It includes:

Increased, unannounced permit inspections from one to two annually.

Displaying official certificate of veterinary inspections and pet lemon law.

Monthly point of sales will be uploaded digitally, and an animal transport list should be submitted.

Puppy deaths must be reported within three days and a necropsy is required if no vet care is provided.

There would be a seven-day permit suspension for a cruelty or neglect citation, then an officer will follow up within three business days.

PREVIOUS: Pinellas County considers stricter oversight of retail pet stores after hundreds of violations

It would also modernize disaster impoundment hold times.

The standard hold would be 14 days for all animals impounded during a natural disaster. The county found that during recent storms, people came to find their animals within three days of the storm.

The backstory:

Blue Sky Puppies was forced to close in July after its pet dealer permit was revoked, which came after nearly 300 citations.

RELATED: Clearwater pet store's dealer permit gets yanked after sick puppies found in unsanitary conditions: PCAS

An investigation found dozens of sick puppies, unsafe and unsanitary conditions and learned of dozens of animals that had died.

Local perspective:

Several people voiced their opinion on the new ordinance and recommendations.

Patricia Kirby said, "I just ask on behalf of so many people in rescues and people who love animals, for you to move in the right direction and offer more protection for them."

Another animal advocate said she sees a lot of suffering coming from some pet retail stores.

"It's really hard for us to keep up with all the animals," she said.

While another advocate, Sarah Mitchell, added, "I don't want consumers purchasing sick animals, they shouldn't have to go through that."

The other side:

Meanwhile, Alexandria Julian, the general manager of All About Puppies, voiced her opinion to the commissioners during public comment. She explained that while they are prepared to take on the new recommendations, they want to see more consistency.

"Over the last year, expectations changed," she added. "With that being said, as long as there is communication, we will always meet you and there will never be a problem with that."

She said, as business owners, they want to see forms developed by the county where they explain expectations when reporting certain pets, what's sufficient documentation, and veterinary protocols.

"We love what we do, and we are proud of the work we do," Julian said. "We stand behind our pets, our customers, breeders, and our work."

What they're saying:

"I would have rather seen a comprehensive animal welfare ordinance," Commissioner Kathleen Peters, District 5, said. "You picked out a small group, didn't look at rescues and shelters. This should be a total animal welfare thing."

Peters said that she would vote yes on the ordinance, even though she thinks it was too early to vote on such an ordinance.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Brian Scott, District 2, said that they identified some areas of improvement, but they can always revisit the ordinance, and they should focus on the ordinance at hand.

"If we are getting complaints about the humane society, we should be at their doorstep and tell the state about it," Scott explained. "Err on the side of the animals and tweak if we have to."

Another leader said they have to look at the laws when it comes to other organizations.

The Discussion:

Commissioners were worried about fake videos and people turning stores in, and they spent a lot of time talking about repercussions for false reporting.

"Most complaints are called in, they aren't anonymous. Officers check it out and the only action we take is based on evidence," Jennifer Renner, the director of Pinellas County Animal Services, responded. "There has to be a documented violation and officers will consult with supervision before taking action."

What's next:

The Animal Services director explained she will research what to do with bad actors in the community as a whole. They are expected to revisit this discussion in six months.