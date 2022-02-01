‘Black Love’ celebrated on the Tampa Theatre big screen during Black History Month

The Tampa Theatre is hosting a new classic movie series during Black History Month, celebrating some of the most iconic love stories as told by Black filmmakers and diverse casts.

Four films will be shown as a part of the series, including "Love and Basketball," "Love Jones," "Mahogany" and "Waves."

The series is programmed in partnership with community leaders and organizations with deep roots in Tampa’s black community.

Tickets for the Black Love Series are just $10 for non Tampa Theatre members and $7 for members. They can be purchased at the Franklin Street Box Office or online at tampatheatre.org