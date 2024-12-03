'Black Swan' Ashley Benefield sentenced for killing her estranged husband

A judge has sentenced a former professional ballerina to 20 years in prison in the so-called ‘Black Swan’ murder trial in Manatee County.

Ashley Benefield was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her estranged husband, Doug Benefield, in September 2020.

On Tuesday, Doug’s family, including his adult daughter, spoke at Ashley’s sentencing hearing in a Manatee County courtroom.

"Ashley, since the day you shot my father, I only have one question to ask you. Why?" Doug’s daughter, Eva Benefield said.

At the time of the shooting, Ashley and Doug were getting ready to move to Maryland with their young daughter and live separately.

Ashley’s therapist spoke at her sentencing hearing on Tuesday and said that she was under extreme duress at the time of the shooting.

"She was in full survival mode, fully believing that her life was in danger," Ashley’s therapist said.

Her defense attorney argued that there was a history of abuse involving her husband.

"She acted out of fear, for her personal safety, and shot Douglas Benefield in self-defense," Ashley’s attorney, Neil Taylor said.

However, the state argued that the circumstances around their relationship were the opposite.

"This entire trial has been about pretty much demonizing Doug Benefield and making this defendant the victim," Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O'Donnell said.

Prosecutors said Doug was not abusive, like the defense tried to present, and that Ashley had tried to undermine their relationship.

VIDEO: Ashley Benefield guilty of murder

"She had a goal to raise this child by herself and get Doug Benefield out of their lives, and this was the culmination of that pattern," O'Donnell said.

Doug’s family shared emotional statements during the hearing.

"Doug Benefield was kind to a fault," Eva said. "He was smart. He was strong. And most importantly, he was generous. His generosity is what got him killed."

Doug’s two brothers and cousin also shared statements.

"Ashley, I want you to know that I forgive you," Doug’s brother, David Benefield said. "You have caused me the greatest lost that I have experienced."

Prosecutors pushed for the maximum sentence, while the defense asked for a sentence lower than the minimum sentence.

Ashley’s attorney argued for a downward departure, saying she acted under extreme duress, she showed remorse in the incident, she had mental disorder unrelated to substance abuse or addiction and that Doug was the initiator, provoker or aggressor in some way.

The defense said Ashley had been diagnosed with PTSD.

The judge found that several of those factors had been proven, but not all of them.

"I understand, completely, that two sides of this room are viewing the same case through very different lenses," Judge Matthew Whyte said.

Ashley was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. When she’s released, she’s ordered to have a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

After the sentencing, Doug’s family spoke outside the courthouse.

"My dad was the best man that I have ever known in my entire life," Eva said. "And, he will continue to hold that in my mind and in our family's mind forever. I'm really content with this sentencing, the verdict and, you know, I think that I waited so long to be able to speak to her face to face, and I finally got that for myself personally. So, I hope prison serves her well."

Doug’s family said they believe the sentence was fair.

"The sentencing means we know what it's going to cost her, finally, as opposed to what it’s cost their daughter, Ashley and Doug's daughter, what it’s cost Eva every day in her life to miss her dad the way that only he could do," Doug’s cousin, Tommy Benefield said.

Ashley has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

