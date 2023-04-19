Blueberry Festival returns to Plant City on Saturdays in April

Blueberries are in bloom across the Tampa Bay Area, which the Blueberry Festival is returning to Keel Farms in Plant City every Saturday in April.

While there’ll be lots of blueberries to pick, the celebration of the Spring harvest will feature more than just berries.

There are vendors, friendly farm animals, blueberry-inspired food and beverage options and a bounce house for a fun afternoon for the whole family.

The event is pet friendly and free to attend every Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit keelfarms.com.