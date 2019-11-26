Body found by firefighters after house fire in South Tampa

article

After Tampa firefighters arrived at the scene of a house fire, they found a body inside the home, officials said.

The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday at a home in the 3200 block of West Paxton Avenue in Tampa. When firefighters arrived, they had to wait to go in because a live power line was hanging down and sparking near the front door.

Once they were able to enter the home, they found the body of a man in his 60s. His name has not been released.

The fire was under control by 1:30 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The man’s cause of death and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. As of Tuesday morning, officials said the fire didn’t seem to be suspicious.