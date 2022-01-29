Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
5
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Body of paddleboarder found in water near Gandy Bridge

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The body of Daniel Lukens, 60, was found floating in the water on the north side of the Gandy Bridge after he tried to paddleboard from Gandy beach to Picnic Island, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the marine unit recovered his body shortly around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lukens launched his paddleboard from Gandy Beach around 12:45 p.m. and was headed in the direction of Picnic Island, according to PCSO.

Deputies say Lukens was wearing a life jacket, but neither his paddleboard nor his tether was located.

It is unknown how long he was in the water before being recovered.  

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.