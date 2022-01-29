Body of paddleboarder found in water near Gandy Bridge

The body of Daniel Lukens, 60, was found floating in the water on the north side of the Gandy Bridge after he tried to paddleboard from Gandy beach to Picnic Island, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the marine unit recovered his body shortly around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lukens launched his paddleboard from Gandy Beach around 12:45 p.m. and was headed in the direction of Picnic Island, according to PCSO.

Deputies say Lukens was wearing a life jacket, but neither his paddleboard nor his tether was located.

It is unknown how long he was in the water before being recovered.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.