Boeing's crew capsule declared ready for first spaceflight

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule finally has a launch date for its first test flight to the International Space Station.

After an intensive review Thursday, NASA and Boeing managers agreed to a Dec. 20 liftoff.

No one will be aboard, just a mannequin named Rosie. Three astronauts will strap in for the second test flight sometime next year.

SpaceX also plans to launch astronauts for NASA next year. The company conducted a test flight without a crew in March.

It will be the first time U.S. astronauts rocket to orbit from home soil in nearly nine years.

