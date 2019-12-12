Expand / Collapse search

Boeing's crew capsule declared ready for first spaceflight

By Marcia Dunn
Published 
Space
Associated Press
article

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, topped by the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, stands on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Friday, Dec. 6, during a wet dress rehearsal for Boeing

Expand

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Boeing's Starliner crew capsule finally has a launch date for its first test flight to the International Space Station.

After an intensive review Thursday, NASA and Boeing managers agreed to a Dec. 20 liftoff.

No one will be aboard, just a mannequin named Rosie. Three astronauts will strap in for the second test flight sometime next year.

SpaceX also plans to launch astronauts for NASA next year. The company conducted a test flight without a crew in March.

It will be the first time U.S. astronauts rocket to orbit from home soil in nearly nine years.
 