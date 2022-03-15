Tampa Fire Rescue: Federal courthouse annex reopened after suspicious powder found; FBI, TPD investigating

article

Investigators say a possible hazardous material situation has been "mitigated" and the scene has been cleared for routine operation at the federal courthouse in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue said a suspicious substance that was found in an envelope at the Timberlake Annex Building, located at 501 East Polk Street.

The Tampa police bomb squad and hazmat team responded to the scene and made entry into the building to assess the situation.

About an hour later, officials said, "At this time, the powder has been collected and the situation is mitigated. E. Polk Street reopened and the Federal Annex Building has been cleared for routine operation."

East Polk Street had been closed between Morgan Street and Florida Avenue during the investigation.

Five employees had been exposed to the powder. Those employees were evacuated from the building, but do not have any symptoms.

Other workers in the building had been told to shelter in place.

Fire rescue officials said Tampa police are handling the investigation in conjunction with the FBI.