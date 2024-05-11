FHP: I-4 lanes blocked by pro-Palestine protesters near Disney World; 3 arrested

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said three people were arrested Saturday afternoon accused of obstructing traffic on Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World Resort.

Upon arrival, troopers said they encountered three women who were impeding traffic on the westbound lanes of the interstate ramp at Exit 67 while holding "Free Palestine" signs.

All three were apprehended and subsequently transported to the Orange County Jail. Following the incident, two vehicles parked on the interstate ramp were towed from the scene.

Video obtained by FOX 35 News appears to show the group holding pro-Palestine banners while blocking the westbound ramp's lanes at Exit 67 by Disney Springs.

Earlier Saturday, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said two people were arrested during a demonstration at Lake Eola Park and are now facing charges related to battery on a law enforcement officer.

Approximately 1,200 participants attended what has been described as a "pro-Palestine" rally at Lake Eola Park. Officers resorted to deploying a "handheld chemical agent" to disperse a disruptive group, the department said. Read more and see the video here.