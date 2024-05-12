City of St. Petersburg reminding parents about importance of water safety

Warm weather means swimming season is here in Florida, and making sure kids are safe around water is an important part of that.

The St. Petersburg Fire Department joined the city's aquatics program and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to give some water safety advice and training.

"We're surrounded by water here in Florida, and it's beautiful," said Dr. Meghan Martin from Johns Hopkins. "I cannot understate how quickly and quietly drowning events occur. It just takes a moment."

Her caution to parents and caregivers when it comes to water safety is to pay attention, always.

"We hear stories in the emergency department of parents grabbing a quick snack from the kitchen, running to the bathroom, taking a quick work phone call or sending a text, or sometimes realizing that an older sibling has left the door open. And in just that moment, life can change forever," explained Martin.

That's where St. Petersburg's aquatics department comes into play.

"We hope that all the families that are moving here from other states realize that there is water everywhere, whether there's a pool in your backyard or it's a pond, or you live on a canal, there's water everywhere," shared Anita Westmoreland with the city, "Be vigilant. Watch your children. Make sure that you know where they are and that you're applying the five layers of protection, constant adult caregiver supervision. Learn CPR, have your children in formal swimming lessons."

The National Library of Medicine notes that participating in formal swimming lessons reduces the risk of accidental drowning by 88% for 1 to 4-year-olds and by 95% for older children.

"Here in the city of St. Petersburg, we offer swimming lessons at nine of our city pools throughout the summer. We start at six months of age, and we go all the way up through adults," shared Westmoreland.

It's a great reminder for parents as swimming season begins.

To learn more about the swimming lessons that the City of St. Petersburg offers, click here.

The YMCA also offers swimming lessons for all age groups. For more information, click here.

