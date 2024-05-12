Two killed, third injured in South Tampa shooting

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Howard Ave.

When they arrived on scene they found three adult males with gunshot wounds.

All three men were transported to a local hospital, where two of them were later pronounced deceased.

It is believed that the parties were known to each other and were previously involved in a dispute.

Police are asking for anyone with video or information to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is provided.