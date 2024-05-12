Search underway in Sebring for missing boater at Lake Jackson: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing boater at Lake Jackson in Sebring on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Authorities say the Sebring Fire Department and Sebring Police Department responded to reports of a missing boater on Saturday night. The investigation was turned over to the FWC after the agency was notified around 6 p.m., according to officials.

Courtesy: Sebring Fire Department

The FWC says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to search for the missing boater.

On Sunday morning, around 6:30 a.m., officials were still searching and Veterans Beach Boat Ramp and Veterans Beach Memorial Park were closed.

Investigators are asking for people to avoid the area and use caution. The investigation is still active.

