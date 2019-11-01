Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder in shooting of trick-or-treating 7-year-old

A 15-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges in the shooting that critically wounded a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating Thursday in Little Village.

The boy faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in this shooting.

He was arrested without incident about 1:24 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

He is due in bond court Saturday.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson initially announced the arrest at a new conference Friday morning, but said police were still looking for other suspects.

“We know there are multiple individuals who were involved who have knowledge of individuals were were involved in the incident,” he said.

Detectives recovered a firearm that may be connected to the shooting, according to Guglielmi. He said testing was being expedited.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. when at least two people walked up to another group of people standing in 3700 block of West 26th Street and began firing at them, according to police.

The girl was struck by a stray bullet and was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was expected to be transferred to Comer Medical Center. Family members of the girl prayed outside Stroger on Thursday night.

“That little girl is clings to life this morning,” Johnson said in the news conference.

Police said pulled video surveillance footage from a nearby POD police camera and said tips had already been passed along to the department from members of the community.

Police said at least three suspects ran off after the shooting. Extra patrols were being added to the area to search for people who matched a description of the shooters that was provided to police.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the Cook County health department said the girl remains in serious condition.

“The family of the 7 year old girl who was shot in Little Village is grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown by all of Chicago and the nation. She remains in serious condition. At this time, the family is requesting privacy,” the statement said.