Boy dies in accidental shooting at St. Pete apartment, police say

A 9-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment on Lynn Lake Circle South Friday evening, police said.

The boy died from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the apartment at the Reserve at Lynn Lake Point around 5 p.m. after an adult sibling called 911, SPPD officials said. Investigators have said they do believe the shooting was accidental.

An adult and three teens were at the apartment when the boy was shot, according to officers. Authorities are trying to find out who owned the gun.

No other information was immediately available.