Boy Scouts find human remains during cleanup project in Florida Panhandle

Some Boy Scouts who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida’s Panhandle, police said.

The human remains were located underneath a building at 1601 East La Rua Street in Pensacola, near Miraflores Park, reports the Pensacola News Journal.

The medical examiner’s office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement.

Anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation, the statement said.

