Bradenton man wanted for second-degree murder in deadly drive-by shooting: MCSO

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The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for Maurice McCary, 35, wanted for second-degree murder in a March 8 drive-by shooting in South Bradenton. Deputies say Jamari Murray-Barnes, 27, was killed and De’Ryan Lopez, 22, was injured when shots were fired into their car at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West while they were stopped at a traffic light. Authorities say McCary, also known as "D’Low," remains at large, and up to $9,500 in reward money is being offered for tips leading to his arrest.



The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Bradenton man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that left one dead and another injured earlier this month.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened on March 8 at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West in South Bradenton.

READ MORE: Man found dead in vehicle, another injured in South Bradenton shooting: MCSO

According to deputies, Jamari Murray-Barnes, 27, and De’Ryan Lopez, 22, were stopped at a traffic light when McCary allegedly pulled his vehicle alongside theirs and fired multiple shots into the car. Murray-Barnes was killed by the gunfire, and Lopez was injured.

Dig deeper:

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Maurice McCary, 35. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Murray-Barnes. Additional charges are pending related to the shooting of Lopez, who survived the incident, the sheriff's office said.

MCSO says McCary, who is also known by the street name "D’Low," remains on the run. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 175 pounds.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about McCary’s whereabouts to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submitting information online here.

Officials say reward money totaling up to $9,500 may be available for information leading to McCary’s arrest.

The reward is available through June 30, and tips must be submitted through the Crime Stoppers program to qualify.