Man found dead in vehicle, another injured in South Bradenton shooting: MCSO

Detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bradenton that left one man dead and another injured inside a vehicle, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

MCSO says deputies heard multiple gunshots in the 5200 block of 14th Street West.

Deputies arrived at the scene, where a white vehicle was in the road surrounded by spent shell casings. Inside the vehicle, two adult men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, MCSO said.

Investigators say one of the victims, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

According to MCSO, 14th Street West was closed in both directions in the 5200 block Sunday morning during the investigation. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting is currently under investigation. MCSO did not say what the second victim’s current condition is.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or visit here for a possible cash reward.