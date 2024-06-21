Expand / Collapse search

Bradenton police arrest scooter-riding porch package thief

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 21, 2024 10:35am EDT
Bradenton
Man on scooter steals packages from porches

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the person who has been stealing packages from porches while riding a scooter. (Video Courtesy: Bradenton Police)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The person believed to be responsible for two porch package thefts has been arrested.

The Bradenton Police Department was looking for the scooter-riding culprit earlier this week.

VIDEO: Man riding scooter steals packages in Bradenton

Two packages from separate homes were stolen while the thief was riding a scooter.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

On Thursday night, police arrested Skylar Davis, 18, of Palmetto.

He faces two counts of burglary and additional charges are pending, according to police.

