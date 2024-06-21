Bradenton police arrest scooter-riding porch package thief
BRADENTON, Fla. - The person believed to be responsible for two porch package thefts has been arrested.
The Bradenton Police Department was looking for the scooter-riding culprit earlier this week.
VIDEO: Man riding scooter steals packages in Bradenton
Two packages from separate homes were stolen while the thief was riding a scooter.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
On Thursday night, police arrested Skylar Davis, 18, of Palmetto.
He faces two counts of burglary and additional charges are pending, according to police.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter