VIDEO: Man riding scooter steals packages in Bradenton

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the person stealing packages from porches.

This scooter-riding, USF supporter was caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from at least two homes this week.

ALSO: Tropical Storm Alberto, first of 2024 hurricane season, forms over Gulf of Mexico

In both cases, the thief wore a green University of South Florida hoodie and a red and black motorcycle helmet with a black face shield.

He was riding a black and white scooter.

If you have any info on this, you are asked to call Det. Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter