VIDEO: Man riding scooter steals packages in Bradenton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 19, 2024 1:57pm EDT
Bradenton
Man on scooter steals packages from porches

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the person who has been stealing packages from porches while riding a scooter. (Video Courtesy: Bradenton Police)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the person stealing packages from porches.

This scooter-riding, USF supporter was caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from at least two homes this week. 

In both cases, the thief wore a green University of South Florida hoodie and a red and black motorcycle helmet with a black face shield. 

He was riding a black and white scooter. 

If you have any info on this, you are asked to call Det. Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

