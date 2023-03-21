Bradenton police ID shooting victim; hope to locate individual in connection to case

article

Bradenton police have identified the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting and released the name of a person they are hoping to find and interview.

Detectives said 56-year-old Dwight Sutton was shot in front of a home in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When officers arrived that night around 7 p.m., they attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday, the Bradenton Police Department identified Sutton as the victim. They are also asking the public for help in locating Michael Alonzo Phillips.

Officials said he is not considered a suspect.

They are also asking for witnesses to provide any information on the case. They can contact Detective Andy Perez at andres.perez@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9322, or call the Bradenton Police Department directly at 941-932-9300.