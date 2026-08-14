Brandon apartment complex shooting: 17-year-old arrested after bystander injured
BRANDON, Fla. - A teen was arrested Thursday in connection to a Brandon apartment complex shooting that left an innocent bystander injured.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old boy, who is not being named due to his age, is now facing a slew of charges related to the shooting.
Brandon apartment shooting
What we know:
Deputies said they responded to the Brandon apartment complex, which is located in the 1200 block of Landon Preserve Circle, just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday after a gun went off in public.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a victim who was shot in the arm. According to HCSO, that victim was taken to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives did identify the 17-year-old and said he fired shots at another group of people in the area. However, HCSO said the victim, who was a bystander with no connection to the group, was hit by the gunfire.
HCSO investigation
What we don't know:
The name of the victim was not released by authorities. Deputies also haven't said what led to the initial confrontation between the teen and the group of people.
Teen firearm charges
By the numbers:
The teen was arrested on Thursday on six distinct charges stemming from the shooting:
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
- Attempted murder in the second degree firearm - great bodily harm
- Possession of weapon during the commission of felony
- Improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm
- Discharge firearm in public or on residential property
- Minor in possession of a firearm
The investigation remains active, according to HCSO.
Community safety impact
What they're saying:
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement after the teen was arrested:
"Age doesn't matter when you fire a gun into a group of people. What matters is that someone innocent got hurt. This teenager made a choice that could have cost someone their life. Our detectives worked diligently to identify the suspect and get him off our streets. We remain committed to holding juvenile offenders accountable, just as we would anyone else who endangers this community."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided details on the investigation, charges and a statement from Sheriff Chad Chronister.