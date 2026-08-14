Brandon apartment complex shooting: 17-year-old arrested after bystander injured

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The Brief Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday after a shooting at a Brandon apartment complex injured an innocent bystander. Investigators said the suspect fired shots at a group of people Wednesday night, hitting a person with no connection to the group. The teen faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, following the shooting in the 1200 block of Landon Preserve Circle.



A teen was arrested Thursday in connection to a Brandon apartment complex shooting that left an innocent bystander injured.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old boy, who is not being named due to his age, is now facing a slew of charges related to the shooting.

Brandon apartment shooting

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to the Brandon apartment complex, which is located in the 1200 block of Landon Preserve Circle, just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday after a gun went off in public.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a victim who was shot in the arm. According to HCSO, that victim was taken to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives did identify the 17-year-old and said he fired shots at another group of people in the area. However, HCSO said the victim, who was a bystander with no connection to the group, was hit by the gunfire.

HCSO investigation

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not released by authorities. Deputies also haven't said what led to the initial confrontation between the teen and the group of people.

Teen firearm charges

By the numbers:

The teen was arrested on Thursday on six distinct charges stemming from the shooting:

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Attempted murder in the second degree firearm - great bodily harm

Possession of weapon during the commission of felony

Improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm

Discharge firearm in public or on residential property

Minor in possession of a firearm

The investigation remains active, according to HCSO.

Community safety impact

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement after the teen was arrested:

"Age doesn't matter when you fire a gun into a group of people. What matters is that someone innocent got hurt. This teenager made a choice that could have cost someone their life. Our detectives worked diligently to identify the suspect and get him off our streets. We remain committed to holding juvenile offenders accountable, just as we would anyone else who endangers this community."