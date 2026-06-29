Brandon Fourth of July parade changes locations due to pipeline construction

The Brief The Greater Brandon 4th of July Parade is moving to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds this Saturday due to pipeline construction. Lane closures and detours from the South Hillsborough Pipeline project made the traditional street route too difficult to safely navigate. The revised celebration introduces a free Independence Day Fun Fest alongside the traditional parade to mark America's 250th anniversary.



A long-standing Independence Day tradition is taking a new path this weekend as construction projects redirect a massive local celebration.

Hillsborough County pipeline detours

What we know:

The Greater Brandon Action Network confirmed that major infrastructure development forced organizers to move the historic parade away from Brandon streets. Severe lane closures from the South Hillsborough Pipeline project made navigating the normal route unfeasible, forcing a shift to the sprawling Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

The community celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, though organizers strongly recommend families arrive by 9 a.m. to secure parking and find optimal viewing locations. Admission and parking are entirely free for all attendees, and the new setup features fairground bleacher seating for spectators.

Decades of patriotic marching

The backstory:

The beloved parade dates back nearly 70 years, originally launching on State Road 60 when it was just a quiet two-lane road. While organizers briefly considered canceling this year's installment, they decided keeping the streak alive was vital as the nation builds up to celebrate 250 years of independence.

New festival features expanded

Local perspective:

Moving the event to an expansive, self-contained venue allowed the Greater Brandon Action Network to significantly build out the post-parade entertainment options. The new Independence Day Fun Fest will run until 6 p.m., transforming a standard neighborhood parade into an all-day festival layout.

The fairgrounds will host live music, archery, robotics showcases, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Attendees can also participate in competitive community events, including a chili cook-off alongside cherry pie and watermelon eating contests.

Tampa Bay holiday schedules

What's next:

The festival wraps up early in the evening, ensuring local families have plenty of time to travel to separate nighttime fireworks displays. Regional spectaculars are scheduled across the broader Tampa Bay area later that night, including waterfront shows at the St. Pete Pier and downtown Tampa.