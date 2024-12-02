Bravo supermarket shooting injures 1 in Dade City: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was hospitalized following a shooting inside a Dade City supermarket on Sunday night.

According to the Dade City Police Department, two men got into an argument inside the Bravo Supermarket.

As the argument escalated, police say one man took out a gun and shot the other.

The injured victim was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition at last check.

Police say the men knew each other and there is no threat to the community.

