Survivors and fighters celebrated during Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Tampa

A sea of pink surrounded Raymond James Stadium on Saturday morning.

More than 20,000 people came out to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to support those battling the disease. They participated in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Tampa .

They raised more than $542,000 for local initiatives, like the Hope Lodge near Moffitt Cancer Center, which provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. Money was also raised for Drive to Recovery, a program that helps patients get to treatment if they can’t on their own.

"I did chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and just finished radiation," breast cancer survivor Delaney Driver said. "So, I actually finished my active treatment at the beginning of this month."

"So, it just felt really fitting to come out here and celebrate getting that milestone," Driver said.

Driver was diagnosed with breast cancer in December at just 29 years old.

"I was just doing a self-exam. I had been lifting some weights and was really sore and just touching my chest and found a bump that just felt not necessarily like a muscle," Driver said.

"I think I have always been slightly prepared to be diagnosed with breast cancer since my mom and grandma both had it," Driver said. "So, it was definitely a gut-wrenching like moment to hear it, but I think it was even more gut-wrenching for all of my friends and family."

Driver said, "I was so young that they just did not believe that this would even be a possibility yet."

Driver finished her active treatment the week before her thirtieth birthday. She said she has learned a lot in the past 10 months.

"I would say check yourself. Know you're normal. Those two things are very important. Advocate for yourself," Drover said. "Then, even though it is a very difficult thing, if you are ever diagnosed, there is a silver lining to everything."

"There's positivity that you can find throughout it," Driver went on. "And I think having a really good spirit and attitude and a good care team can really help you get through one of the most traumatic times of your life."

Ruth Black went through 35 rounds of chemo and radiation.

"When you hear the word cancer, you know, you think, ‘oh I’m going to die,’ but, you know, thank God I'm still here, still striving, surviving," Black said. "I’m an 11-year survivor. Proud 11 years," she said.

Black said seeing everyone rally around something so personal to her is inspiring.

"I love just seeing everybody come together loving each other. That’s what we need in this world today, love," Black said.

People attending the Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.





