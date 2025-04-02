NCAA unveils ‘Legacy Court,’ Tampa police prepare for large crowds ahead of Women's Final Four

The Brief The teams in the NCAA Women’s Final Four have arrived in Tampa. The city is expecting to draw at least 30,000 people for the event. Tampa is hosting a series of events this weekend in the run-up to Sunday’s National Championship game.



The stage is set, and the teams have landed in Tampa ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four.

Amalie Arena ahead of Women's Final Four.

The City of Tampa expects at least 30,000 people to visit the event.

"This is way more than three games," said Claire Lessinger, the VP of Events with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

The backstory:

Tampa is the only city to host the Women's Final Four for the fourth time. It previously hosted the Women's Final Four in 2008, 2015 and 2019.

PREVIOUS: Amalie Arena taking shape for NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa

On Wednesday, the NCAA held a ribbon cutting for its Legacy Court at the Riverfront Recreation Center.

The NCAA and Dove partnered to renovate the recreation center's basketball court with the help of the City of Tampa in about three months.

The organization also renovated the Legacy Literacy Lounge inside the recreation center, which will now include thousands of new books for the children at the center.

"The importance and significance of having a place like this for young people to come together, to be able to play and to have a space that they can bring their full selves is so transformational and so important," said Lynn Holzman, the VP of NCAA Women's Basketball.

Legacy Court at the Riverfront Recreation Center.

The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department says this court and these renovations will help it strengthen the sports programs and clinics available for girls and boys in the community.

"In addition to the wonderful work that has been done on the building, the legacy of this project includes the seating of the facility's first Youth Girls Basketball League," said LaKendria Robinson.

RELATED: USF's Sammie Puisis to compete in both men's and women's Final Four all-star events

Alerria Tramel, an eighth grader at Stewart Middle School, has been playing at the recreation center for years and says this new court inspires her to continue pursuing her dreams of playing in the WNBA.

PICTURED: Alerria Tramel.

"It's going to feel like the first time touching a basketball and dribbling," Tramel said. "It's like, I love basketball, and it's just going to be a big moment for me."

Upcoming events:

The city is gearing up for a long roster of events over the weekend.

Tourney Town will open at the Tampa Convention Center from Thursday to Sunday.

The "Party on the Plaza" will feature outdoor pregame festivities at Cotanchobee Park from Friday to Sunday.

PREVIOUS: Tampa gears up to host 4th NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena

On "Super Saturday," the Women's Final Four Bounce will be hosted at 9 a.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The event is free to anyone under 18 years old who registers.

Free e-tickets are available to watch the remaining two teams practice on Saturday at 1 p.m., before the National Championship game on Sunday. Click here to get the tickets.

A free concert on Saturday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park will also feature hip-hop artist GloRilla.

Big picture view:

The Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue say first responders will be out in full force throughout the weekend.

Police are expecting there to be a lot of children and families in town this weekend.

"Our officers will be out in full force on boat, bike, horseback and in the air, even in plain clothes. But, we also rely on the eyes and ears of everyone to keep us safe," TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said.

They're warning people about heavy traffic in and around downtown Tampa, large crowds and hot temperatures.

"Make sure you take a picture of your child and put a phone number in their pocket," TFR Chief Barbara Tripp said. "Secure it to their body in case they get lost."

Police are asking everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they see.

You can find more information about all the free weekend events here .

The Source: FOX 13's Kylie Jones collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: