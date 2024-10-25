Bradenton Beach couple that rescues wildlife in need of help after back-to-back hurricanes

From rabbits to owls to deer, Gail and Ed Straight have spent more than 30 years rescuing and rehabbing injured wildlife across Manatee County. They’ve been doing it all within their home and through their non-profit, Wildlife Inc., on Bradenton Beach.

But like so many others, they are trying to recover from the unprecedented storm surge that Hurricane Helene brought to the area. Last month, the storm that brushed the Tampa Bay area brought feet of water inside their home of 50 years on Bradenton Beach.

The storm surge damaged just about everything they owned, including all the equipment and supplies for their rescue group. Despite everything Gail's going through personally, she continues to care for animals.

READ: Bay Area beaches begin to reopen after Hurricane Milton

"Just because there’s a storm doesn’t mean that animals don’t get hurt. We are still accepting calls, we aren’t just taking tons of them until we get the house and everything back together," she said.

"I think, because we’ve been doing it for so long, I don’t even know what to do with myself when I’m not taking care of animals and if all I had to do was look at the devastation in my house I would probably go nuts," said Gail.

She told FOX 13 that they've lost both of their cars and furniture that was inside their home. Gail said she also doesn't have a computer or anything to contact people with.

"We work with donations, we apply for grants. It’s tough, but people have been very good about knowing we’ve been hit pretty hard. We have nothing," she said.

MORE: 'We are open!' Bradenton Beach businesses begin to reopen post hurricanes

Donations to Wildlife Inc. can only be used for the non-profit, so the Straights are now working to figure out how they can rebuild.

"We will get it done one way or another. If I have to take out a loan, I’ll take out a loan," she said.

Through the decades, the Straights and their volunteers have helped rescue and rehab more than 150,000 animals. Now, they and their home need to be rescued.

"We will be okay. We’ll survive. You just have to laugh it off. Everybody is doing it. We just happen to have the animals too," said Gail.

For more information on Wildlife Inc., click here.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: