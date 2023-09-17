18-year-old dead after ATV crash in Brooksville: FHP

An 18-year-old died after veering into a tree on an ATV in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The ATV was traveling west on Langworthy Drive on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle then entered a grass shoulder, struck a wire tree and then finally a tree.

According to FHP, the driver was ejected from the ATV and also struck the tree. The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.