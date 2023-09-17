Woman arrested, charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal crash on I-275 in St. Pete

article

A woman has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash on an I-275 exit ramp in St. Pete.

Sara Elizabeth Murphy, 36, was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter and Driving While License Suspended Involving a Death following the fatal crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

READ: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-275 in St. Pete: FHP

According to FHP, a sedan had been traveling along the I-275 exit ramp to 54th Avenue North early Saturday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The sedan crashed into a tree along the east shoulder of the ramp, killing a St. Pete Beach man. FHP reported that Murphy was delivered to the Pinellas County Jail.