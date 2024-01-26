Brooksville man arrested on child pornography charges: Hernando deputies

A Brooksville man was arrested on Friday after deputies said he was found with child pornography.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Donald Havlik was identified as a suspect after detectives received information about child pornography back in October.

Havlik's social media accounts were searched by investigators after a judge in Hernando County authorized a search warrant for those accounts.

Detectives said they found 12 files of child sexual abuse materials on Havlik's accounts as well as several online chats where he appeared to discuss his fantasies of underage children.

Booking photo for Donald Havlik. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando County deputies said they responded to his home to speak with him. Havlik admitted to owning the social media accounts that were searched by deputies and having the files of child sexual abuse materials, according to the sheriff's office.

Havlik was arrested on multiple charges, including 12 counts of possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

HCSO officials said they are continuing to investigate the case.