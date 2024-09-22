Brooksville man riding electric bike dies after crash in Hernando County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say a 42-year-old Brooksville man died on Saturday night after being hit by an SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was riding an electric bike south on the Nature Coast Trail just after 8:30 p.m. Troopers say the rider approached a posted stop sign near the intersection of Highfield Road and did not stop.

READ: Video shows City of St. Pete dumping loads of murky water into canal

A Chevy Trailblazer being driven by a 21-year-old Inverness man was headed west on Highfield Road. At the trail crossing, authorities say the Chevy crashed into the electric bike.

The rider was taken to the hospital, which is where he died, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Inverness man was not injured but an unidentified woman who was also on the bike suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: