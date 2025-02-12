Brooksville mobile home fire leaves 1 dead: Officials

The Brief A mobile home fire in Brooksville left one person dead. The fire sparked inside the mobile home in the 15000 block of Shady Street. The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the deadly fire.



A death investigation is underway in Hernando County after a fire sparked inside a mobile home, first responders said.

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire, which happened in the 15000 block of Shady Street in Brooksville, just after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. While responding, though, first responders were told someone may be trapped inside.

Firefighters said they found a heavy fire coming from the mobile home when they arrived at the scene. Crews went inside to try and find occupants, and found the victim dead inside the home.

The fire was brought under control 30 minutes after they arrived at the scene, according to officials. The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the deadly fire along with the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim who died.

