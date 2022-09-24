Brothers bring a slice of Italy to St. Petersburg

A new market is bringing Italian delicacies to St. Petersburg.

DeCosmo Italian Market is a dream come true for brothers Steven, Vincenzo, and Paul DeCosmo.

"Throughout our lives, our family has always welcomed everyone to come and have a meal, regardless of if it was neighbors, friends. If you were there, you’re going to come and eat with us," shared Steven DeCosmo. "This is how we can get to have a meal with the community."

The DeCosmo family comes from Southern Italy, primarily Naples and Sicily. After moving to St. Petersburg in 1953, the family began dreaming of opening their own market to bring a slice of Italy to their guests.

The DeCosmo Brothers dream of opening an Italian market became a reality.

"I feel like we're offering a very family-oriented feeling when people come in through that door," said Paul DeCosmo. "They're approached by someone right away with a greeting and a smile. And it really makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside."

The brothers say the food is authentic Italian food. They are using their mother’s and grandmother’s recipes that have been handed down for generations.

"It’ll taste like home," shared Vincenzo DeCosmo.

The DeCosmo Italian Market held its grand opening on Saturday and Sunday.

The grand opening began with a ribbon cutting with Pinellas Park. Once inside, guests were welcomed with raffles, face painting and samples of focaccia bread, cheeses, olive oils and cookies.

The market sells a wide range of Italian goods, including wine, cheese, subs, deli meats, oils, vinegars, pre-made meals, bakery goods, fresh pastas, and more.

