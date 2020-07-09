Broward County girl, 11, dies from COVID-19

An 11-year-old Broward County girl has died from COVID-19, according to WSVN and the Broward County Medical Examiner.

The ME's office also said the girl had a genetic condition called Trisomy 13, making her even more susceptible to infectious diseases and severe illness.

Officials said 11-year-old Yansi Ayala died Wednesday, but she is not the first child in South Florida to die from the virus.

Last week, the state reported the death of 11-year-old Daequan Wimberly from Miami-Dade County. He also had underlying medical conditions.

RELATED: Health officials: 11-year-old Florida boy died from the coronavirus

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map